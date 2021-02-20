Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 11,614 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.21% of Inphi worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,992,000 after purchasing an additional 181,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. 1,035,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.03. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -132.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

