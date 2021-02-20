Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 14,217 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. 6,530,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

