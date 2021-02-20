Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,470 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,340 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.25 on Friday, reaching $479.12. 2,720,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

