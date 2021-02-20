Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $264.77. 843,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.50. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.