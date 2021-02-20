Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.91. 1,006,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.33. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

