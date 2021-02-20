Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $33.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,293.05. The stock had a trading volume of 353,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,939.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,322.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.