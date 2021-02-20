Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,331,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

