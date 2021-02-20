Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.71. 3,419,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,642. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.