Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE HON traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $203.56. 2,434,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

