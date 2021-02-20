Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 243,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of PM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

