Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $18.04 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

