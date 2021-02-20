Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 25,117,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,131,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

