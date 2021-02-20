Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $22.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.66. 6,578,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

