Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $24.61 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.09% of Corning worth $24,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

