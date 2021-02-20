Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $40.92 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $40,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Zoetis stock traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,637. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.