Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $48.51 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $570.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,962. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.11. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

