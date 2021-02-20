Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 55,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,962,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,883. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

