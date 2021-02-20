Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.34. 1,366,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,282. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.49. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

