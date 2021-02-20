Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $819,645,000 after buying an additional 329,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.04. 6,204,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.