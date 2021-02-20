Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.37. 4,129,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

