Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,744 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. 22,607,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,548,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

