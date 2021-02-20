Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,219 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,944. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

