Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,918,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $209.06. 3,120,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,814. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

