Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,694 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 27,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.83 on Friday, hitting $261.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,622,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,363. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.