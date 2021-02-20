Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,684 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.