Curio (CUR) Price Tops $0.64

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Curio token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $55,735.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

