Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $680.70 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005265 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $680.70 million and approximately $528.31 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,436,980,996 coins and its circulating supply is 231,010,101 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

