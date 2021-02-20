CUTcoin Price Up 42% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and $344.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00248411 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012020 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,566,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,566,416 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.