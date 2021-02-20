cVault.finance (CORE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $55.34 million and $1.62 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,533.72 or 0.09800957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00487927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00077745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00403572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027974 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

