CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $7.10 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $16,158.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

