DAD Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, DAD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and $1.38 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.00788495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00055236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.49 or 0.04656579 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.