Dai Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $391.91 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.94 or 0.00854622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.74 or 0.04857663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018289 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,351,171,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,351,171,490 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

