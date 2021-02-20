Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Down 0.3%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.21. 141,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 104,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

