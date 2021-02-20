Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Trading Up 5.3%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 124,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 286,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

