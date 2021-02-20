DAO Maker 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.24 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $97.55 million and $16.24 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00010517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00445714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00406759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024202 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

DAO Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

