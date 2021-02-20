DAOBet Trading Up 11.7% This Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $1,150.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,758.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.38 or 0.01216626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.96 or 0.00408837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003439 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006237 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

