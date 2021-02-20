DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Hits $0.0000

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $64,145.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.72 or 0.00824138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00041542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00059419 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.49 or 0.05074739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043416 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,244,554,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

