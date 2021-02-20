DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $48,362.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.00797627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057171 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.86 or 0.04684600 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,245,207,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

