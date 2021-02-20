Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,611,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,552,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.61% of Darden Restaurants worth $1,025,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $134.01 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

