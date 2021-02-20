Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.18 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Dash has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $309.45 or 0.00544631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $2.18 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007606 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033695 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.44 or 0.02572125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,983,710 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

