DATA (DTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.14 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, DATA has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $1.14 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.00825034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00039268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00057571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.17 or 0.04909250 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018375 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.