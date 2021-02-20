Datum (DAT) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Datum has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $99,186.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.00808413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00038334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.17 or 0.04954510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

