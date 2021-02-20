DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $23,020.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010935 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001312 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

