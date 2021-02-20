Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Capitalization Tops $39.70 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $39.70 million and $12.88 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

