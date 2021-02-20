DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.61 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $504,249.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.14 or 0.00457843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062038 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.92 or 0.00818246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00038558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

