DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,382.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $3,382.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018744 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,429,033 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

