DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.96 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00008547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.09 or 0.00468605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00396910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027068 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,463,938 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

