DeFiner Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $530,258.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

