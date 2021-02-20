Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $57,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock worth $90,866,126. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

