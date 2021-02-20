Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Down 3.1%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 202,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 272,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.34 to C$1.24 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$63.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.26.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates nine retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

